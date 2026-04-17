VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Screams In Anger, Throws Away Run Up Marker As Wicketless Run Continues In IPL 2026

Jasprit Bumrah was visibly distraught after his wicketless run extended in the MI vs PBKS clash at the Wankhede on Thursday. Bumrah finished with figures of 0/41 in his four overs as the 5-time champions slipped to a fourth consecutive defeat. The Indian spearhead is yet to take a wicket this season and the pressure seems to be mounting on the fast bowler.

In a now viral video, Bumrah can be seen screaming in anger after the end of his final over. He then picked his run up marker and flung it across in frustration.

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Bumrah's wicketless run

Jasprit Bumrah arrived at IPL 2026 on the back of leading India to another T20 World Cup title. He finished the tournament as the joint leading wicket taker and was expected to be a force to reckon with for the Mumbai Indians.

Instead, Bumrah has delivered blanks. In 19 overs, Bumrah has conceded 164 runs at an economy rate of 8.63. While he has contained the flow of runs, his efforts have been played out by opposition batters. On Thursday, Shreyas Iyer tore into him with Punjab well in control of the contest.