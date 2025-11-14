 Japan Masters Badminton: Lakshya Sen Continues Red-Hot Form, Seals Semi-Final Berth vs Kenta Nishimoto
Lakshya Sen entered the semifinals of the Kumamoto Masters Japan after a straight-game upset win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew, defeating him 21-13, 21-17. This marked Sen’s seventh win in 10 meetings. The world No. 15 will now face Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto after delivering a dominant, all-round performance against the world No. 9.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Japan Masters Badminton: Lakshya Sen Continues Red-Hot Form, Seals Semi-Final Berth vs Kenta Nishimoto | X @SportsArena1234

Kumamoto (Japan): Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen registered an upset straight-game win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore to storm into the semifinals of the USD 475,000 Kumamoto Masters Japan here on Friday.

Commonwealth Games champion Sen, seeded seventh, produced a superlative performance to outclass world No. 9 Loh 21-13 21-17 in 40 minutes, extending his dominance over the Singaporean with a seventh win in 10 career meetings.

The world No. 15, who finished runner-up at the Hong Kong Open in September, will next face Japan's sixth seed and world No. 13 Kenta Nishimoto.

Coming in with a 6-3 head-to-head lead, Sen displayed impressive all-round control to dismantle Loh, who has been struggling for some time.

The two were tied 4-4 early in the opening game before Sen broke away to take an 11-8 lead at the interval. He reeled off six straight points after the break to move 18-9 ahead and comfortably closed out the game.

Loh showed better resistance in the second game, staying level with Sen at 9-9, but the Indian once again pulled ahead to 15-9. The Singaporean narrowed the gap to 17-18, but Sen held firm to seal the match.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

