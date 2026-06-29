Jannik Sinner's Blood-Stained Sneaker Goes Viral After Painful Slip In Wimbledon First-Round Victory; Picture Goes Viral

Jannik Sinner's pristine white Wimbledon sneaker was dramatically stained with blood after the defending champion suffered a painful slip during his first-round clash against Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday. The shocking sight of bright red blood seeping through the toe of the world No. 1's all-white shoe quickly went viral, leaving Centre Court spectators fearing the Italian had suffered a serious injury.

The world No. 1, playing his first match since his heartbreaking French Open final defeat, suffered a painful slip midway through the third set as he chased down a shot. Sinner lost his footing behind the baseline, twisting awkwardly before crashing onto the grass. The incident prompted an audible gasp from the crowd as he lay on his back in visible pain.

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The vivid stain stood out against Wimbledon's strict all-white dress code and quickly became one of the most talked-about images of the match. The injury appeared to originate from one of Sinner's toes, with blood soaking through the mesh of his right sneaker as play continued. Despite the alarming visuals, the 24-year-old chose not to stop for extended medical treatment and battled on through the discomfort.

Sinner eventually dropped the third set but recovered strongly to defeat Kecmanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 6-3 and book his place in the second round.

Sinner plays down injury

"No, I'm good. It seems much worse than it is. I'm actually very surprised they let me keep playing. White turned into a little red! It was just a nail I didn't want to disturb. We both had a good rhythm and I didn't want to take any time. It's all good," Sinner said after the match.