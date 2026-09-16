James Rodríguez Calls Time On Colombia Career After 15 Years Of International Football | ANI

Bagota (Colombia): James Rodríguez, one of the most talented midfielders in Colombian soccer history, has announced the end of his 15-year international career.

The 35-year-old Rodríguez recently signed with Atlético Nacional — concluding a long stint playing abroad—and has now decided to step aside from the national team.

“After many years, matches, moments of joy, and tough times, I feel the moment has come to close a chapter of my life: my journey with the Colombian national team,” Rodríguez said in a video posted to his social media channels on Tuesday.

“Wearing the jersey was a dream, but also an enormous responsibility.” Rodríguez made his senior national team debut in October 2011 in a victory over Bolivia in La Paz. His crowning achievement came three years later at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he scored six goals in five matches to win the Golden Boot.

“I was fortunate enough to experience moments I never imagined — World Cups, goals, and unforgettable nights; victories that made us believe and defeats that made us stronger,” Rodríguez said. “From the moment I joined the national team, I wanted to leave the jersey in a stronger position when I eventually moved on, and looking back at the journey, I feel I achieved that.” That breakout performance in Brazil earned him a move to Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, where he spent six seasons and collected two La Liga titles. His club career also included stints with Bayern Munich and Everton.

Since 2022, he has bounced around with stints with Olympiakos in Greece, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Rayo Vallecano in Spain, Club León in Mexico and Minnesota United in the MLS, where he played just six matches.

“I had the honor of wearing the number 10 jersey and the captain's armband; I tried to do so with respect, responsibility, and an awareness of what Colombia represents,” he added.

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“I had good days and difficult ones, but I never stopped feeling proud of these colors.” Internationally, Rodríguez also played in the 2018 World Cup and the 2026 edition, matching Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón for the most tournament appearances by a Colombian player. He also captained Colombia to the 2024 Copa América final — the country's first appearance in the title match in 23 years. He finishes his international career with 31 goals in 131 appearances.

“I leave with peace of mind because I know I gave absolutely everything; thank you for every memory, every hug, and every moment,” added Rodríguez.

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