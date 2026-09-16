Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Cheek-Pulling Antics With Boy Mascot Leave Fans Smiling During IND vs AFG T20I Series | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Cheek-Pulling Antics With Boy Mascot Leave Fans Smiling | Cric_Mukku/X

Indian cricket’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a light-hearted moment with a young boy mascot during the India vs Afghanistan T20I series, leaving fans amused.

As the players and mascots lined up before the proceedings, Sooryavanshi was seen interacting with the young mascot standing in front of him. The youngster appeared to catch the attention of the 15-year-old batter, who playfully pulled the boy’s cheeks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Cheek-Pulling Antics With Boy Mascot Leave Fans Smiling

The adorable exchange between the two quickly became a talking point among those watching the players line up. Sooryavanshi, who has rapidly risen to prominence with his performances at the highest level, appeared relaxed and playful during the brief interaction.

The youngster has been in the spotlight ever since making headlines with his batting exploits at a remarkably young age. Despite the growing attention around him, the moment showed a playful side of the teenager away from the intensity of the cricket field.

The IND vs AFG T20I series has provided another opportunity for fans to watch the young Indian star in action, but his sweet interaction with the mascot offered a memorable moment before the cricket took centre stage.