Jamal Musiala Faints And Collapses Again During Bayern Munich Friendly Against Heidenheim | VIDEO | X

Germany star leaves pitch after feeling unwell against Heidenheim, days after similar incident against RB Leipzig. The repeated incidents have raised concerns among the fans.

Jamal Musiala felt unwell again during Bayern Munich's friendly against Heidenheim on Tuesday, raising concern just days before the German Super Cup.

Musiala came on after an hour in Bayern's 4-2 win over Heidenheim. Just four minutes later, the midfielder fainted and collapsed to the ground after which players from both teams gathered around him.

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Medical staff quickly attended to the Germany international. After receiving treatment, Musiala was able to walk off the pitch without assistance.

The incident came just days after Musiala felt unwell during Bayern's friendly against RB Leipzig. He had come on late in that match before sitting down on the ground and needing help from emergency responders.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had earlier said Musiala was doing well after the Leipzig incident, but the club had not provided further details.

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Musiala has now felt unwell in two consecutive friendlies. Bayern are scheduled to face Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Saturday with Musiala's condition likely to be closely watched ahead of the match.