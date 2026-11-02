Jalen Brunson’s Awkward Groin-Area Contact With Referee Simone Jelks Goes Viral | VIDEO

Jalen Brunson’s Awkward Groin-Area Contact With Referee Simone Jelks |

An unexpected and awkward moment involving New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and NBA referee Simone Jelks caught the attention of fans during a recent game against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The incident occurred when Brunson drove toward the basket, only to be knocked off balance following contact with Embiid. As the Knicks guard stumbled toward the baseline, he accidentally backed into Jelks, who appeared to help steady him.

Jalen Brunson's contact with Simone Jelks goes viral

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In an attempt to regain his balance, Brunson instinctively reached behind him, making unexpected contact with the referee. The moment became even more amusing when Brunson turned around, seemingly surprised by the unexpected interaction. Jelks meanwhile had her hand wrapped around Jalen near his groin area further surprising the NBA star.

The interaction lasted only a few seconds before both moved on and play continued. Brunson eventually made his way toward the free-throw line, leaving the unusual exchange behind.

Although the incident appeared to be entirely accidental, it quickly became a talking point among basketball fans. Moments like these highlight the unpredictable nature of live basketball, where fast-paced action can sometimes produce unexpected and amusing situations.

Neither Brunson nor Jelks appeared to make a big deal out of the encounter, and the game continued without further interruption.