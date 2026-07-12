'Jaldi Jaldi Me Jo Mila': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Hilarious Take On His Wimbledon 2026 Final Suit Goes Viral | VIDEO

Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left fans amused with his candid response about his outfit during the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final. The youngster attended the prestigious event in a smart suit and quickly became a talking point on social media. However, it was his hilarious explanation about the outfit that stole the spotlight.

When asked about his look, Sooryavanshi admitted that there was no special planning behind it. He revealed that he simply wore whatever he could arrange at the last moment. His honest response instantly drew laughter from those present.

"Kuch kiya nahi bas, jaldi jaldi me jo mila mujhe. Maine Abhishek [Sharma] bhaiya se bolke arrange karaya aur daalkar aaya," Sooryavanshi told broadcasters Star Sports.

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The remark roughly translates to, "I didn't do anything special, I just wore whatever I got in a hurry. I asked Abhishek bhaiya to arrange it for me and wore it before coming." His simplicity and humour resonated with fans across social media.

The video of the interaction soon went viral, with fans praising Sooryavanshi's grounded personality. Many users joked that despite the last-minute arrangement, he looked perfectly dressed for one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Others appreciated how refreshingly honest he was compared to the usual celebrity responses about fashion.

Sooryavanshi's appearance at Wimbledon added another memorable off-field moment to his growing popularity. The young cricketer has often impressed fans with his humble attitude as much as his performances on the field. His latest viral clip once again proved that his natural charm extends well beyond cricket.