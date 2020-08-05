'Jai Shri Ram': Saina Nehwal reacts to Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This includes 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions as well as some eminent citizens of the temple town. Others still would be viewing the event via video-conferencing.

The 'bhumi pujan' ceremony took place at 12.30 pm on Wednesday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on stage alongside RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das the head of the Temple Trust and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and Governor.

Modi first undertook a Darshan Puja at the Shri Hanumangarhi Mandir, followed by puja of Ramlalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Following this, there will be the bhoomi puja and the state event.