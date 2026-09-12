 Jaandaar Fancied To Win SA Poonawalla Million, Faces Stiff Challenge From Avener And Invincible Force
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Jaandaar Fancied To Win SA Poonawalla Million, Faces Stiff Challenge From Avener And Invincible Force

Jaandaar is fancied to claim his second consecutive Grade 3 victory in the S.A. Poonawalla Million at Pune racecourse on Sunday. Trained by Pesi Shroff and partnered by G. Vivek, the consistent four-year-old faces seven runners, including strong challengers Avener and Invincible Force, in the feature event.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, September 12, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
Jaandaar Fancied To Win SA Poonawalla Million, Faces Stiff Challenge From Avener And Invincible Force
Jaandaar aims to extend his winning streak in the S.A. Poonawalla Million at Pune racecourse on Sunday | Representational Image

Pune, September 12, 2026: Jaandaar, winner of the F.D. Wadia Trophy (Gr. 3), is fancied to make it two Grade 3 victories in a row when seven runners line up for the S.A. Poonawalla Million (Grade III), the feature event at the Pune racecourse on Sunday.

Jaandaar Maintains Winning Streak

The Pesi Shroff-trained Jaandaar made a winning debut in the Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy in Mumbai on December 4 and has maintained his winning streak since then. The consistent performer will once again be partnered by G. Vivek, who will be riding him for the third time.

However, Jaandaar is expected to face a stiff challenge, with Avener and Invincible Force also in the field. Their presence promises a competitive contest, and Jaandaar will need to reproduce his best form to justify the confidence placed in him.

First race: 1.30 pm

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Selections

  1. The Excellent Sorrento Plate Division II: 1. (1), 2. (3)

  2. The Suraiya & Masoom Master Salver: 1. (8), 2. (4), 3. (3)

  3. The Serum Institute of India Trophy: 1. (1), 2. (3)

  4. The Mauna Kea Plate Div-2: 1. (5), 2. (9), 3. (3)

  5. The Sultan Suleiman Plate: 1. (1), 2. (4), 3. (3)

  6. The S A Poonawall 1. Jaandaar (1), 2. Avener (2), 3. Invincible Force (3)

  7. The Excellent Sorrento Plate Div-1: 1. (2), 2. (3), 3. (1)

  8. The Excellent Sorrento Plate Div-1: 1. (1), 2. (3), 3. (5)

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