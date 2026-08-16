Jaandaar Completes Hat-Trick With Stylish FD Wadia Trophy Win At Pune Race Course |

Jaandaar continued his unbeaten run in style, completing a hat-trick of victories by winning the F.D. Wadia Trophy, the feature event on the third day of the Pune racing season at the Pune Race Course on Sunday.

The colt, trained by champion handler Pesi Shroff and ridden confidently by Vivek G, produced a strong finishing burst to score an impressive victory in the seven-horse contest. Settled in fourth position for most of the journey, Jaandaar travelled comfortably before making his move as the field entered the home stretch.

With the winning post in sight, Jaandaar quickened smartly and surged ahead to win by over a length from Lady Scarlet, who finished a creditable second. The victory also gave jockey Vivek G his second successive win aboard the promising colt.

Jaandaar is owned by Vijay B. Shirke and Jay V. Shirke, representing Horse Haven Breeding and Racing Private Limited, and was bred at Sohna Stud Farm Private Limited.

Invictor set the early pace with Lady Scarlet in close attendance. However, as the race entered the final stages, Invictor failed to sustain the challenge and faded out of contention. Lady Scarlet battled on gamely, but Jaandaar proved too strong in the closing stages, asserting his superiority to register his third consecutive triumph.

The manner of the victory underlined Jaandaar's growing reputation as one of the most promising horses in training, with the colt displaying both maturity and acceleration to maintain his flawless record.