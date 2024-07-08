Sakshi Malik | Sakshi Malik Instagram

Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, wrestler Sakshi Malik expressed her feelings about playing in the big tournament saying that it's not only a dream of an athlete but also the dream of her family.

Speaking at the event 'An Olympic Dream: Sport in India', the wrestler stated that winning a medal in the Olympics not only changes an athlete's life but also changes the life of the athlete's family.

"An Olympic dream is not just an athlete's dream; it's the dream of an entire family. Winning an Olympic medal transforms not only the life of the athlete but also the lives of their family, society, and village. After my medal, significant changes occurred," Sakshi Malik said.

The wrestler further stated that an Olympic medal creates many opportunities for children allowing them to train with better facilities.

"The Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, where I trained, went from having a tin roof to becoming an AC hall.

A stadium was even built in my village and named after me. An Olympic medal creates numerous opportunities, especially for children, allowing them to train in better facilities," Sakshi added.

Parth Jindal on thoughts on athletes

JSW Sports Founder Parth Jindal also expressed his thoughts on the athletes. He asserted that one crucial aspect of our sports journey has been the emergence of heroes who have inspired the next generation.

"One crucial aspect of our sports journey has been the emergence of heroes who inspire the next generation. From the three heroes of 2008, we saw six more in 2012, followed by two in 2016. In Tokyo, our hockey team and six other medallists stood out, along with the exceptional Neeraj Chopra in track and field. Each hero, like Vijender Singh in boxing or Sakshi Malik in wrestling, ignites dreams and possibilities in their respective sports," Jindal said.

In the end, the JSW Founder spoke about Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. He praised the athlete by saying that his achievements in the sport is beyond one's genetic capabilities.

"Neeraj Chopra's achievements in javelin, a sport previously deemed beyond our genetic capabilities, have paved the way for future champions. Now, we have three Indian men's javelin throwers heading to Paris, a testament to our evolving athletic prowess," Jindal added.