'It's been a good run, my friend': Arsenal fans left teary-eyed as club sacks mascot Gunnersaurus on deadline day

The Athletic reported that the mascot will return but the chances of Quy return are less and he will have to hang up his suit for now.

Quy even missed his brother's wedding to dress up as the dinosaur at Arsenal's home match.

Quy who has been an Arsenal fan since 1963 has worked with Junior Gunners and the Travel Club.

It is an extremely emotional moment for fans as they see their favourite mascot leave the club. As soon as the news broke, fans penned down emotional messages for Quy and his work. Furious, sad, exasperated - the fans felt many emotions which probably only an Arsenal fan would understand. But one thing is sure that the news left all of them teary-eyed.

A Twitter user wrote: "There’s something quite poignant about the idea of Gunnersaurus wandering dolefully around a stadium with no crowd. The roar of the fans a fading memory; the silence an asteroid heralding extinction."

Another user wrote: "@Arsenal you absolute monsters! How am I supposed to break this to my daughter when she finishes school?! #gunnersaurus"

Here's how fans reacted;

