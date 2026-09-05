'It's Basic Humanity': Brian Lara Joins Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar In Imran Khan Health Plea

Brian Lara has joined Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and other former captains in calling for proper medical care and humane treatment for Imran Khan |

Former West Indies batting great Brian Lara has joined fellow cricket legends Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar in calling for proper medical care for former Pakistan captain Imran Khan. Lara urged authorities to ensure that Khan receives “proper, independent medical care” along with the dignity he deserves. His appeal comes amid a continuing dispute over the treatment of the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

Lara joins Gavaskar, Kapil Dev in appeal

In a post on his official Instagram handle, Lara said he had crossed paths with Imran only a handful of times on the cricket field. Despite their limited encounters, he said the respect he developed for the former Pakistan captain was “instant and lasting”. Lara said he was struggling to understand how a former sporting icon could now find himself in a situation where he was not being treated with compassion and dignity.

“I stand with my fellow former captains in asking that he receive proper, independent medical care and the dignity every human being deserves,” Lara said. He made it clear that his appeal was not driven by politics or any political affiliation. “This isn't politics. It's basic humanity for a legend of our game,” he added.

Lara’s intervention adds another prominent voice from the cricketing world to calls for Khan’s medical care. Alongside former captains such as Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, his remarks highlight the concern among cricket figures over the treatment of one of the sport’s most celebrated former leaders.

Why is Imran Khan in jail?

Imran Khan is in jail because he has been convicted in multiple legal cases, most prominently the Al-Qadir Trust (land corruption) case, although several of his earlier convictions have been overturned, suspended or are under appeal. He and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party maintain that the cases are politically motivated, while Pakistani authorities say they are criminal and corruption proceedings.