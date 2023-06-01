'It's a f**** disgrace man': Jose Mourinho slams referee Anthony Taylor, throws medal into the crowd, (WATCH)

Following his team's defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League final, Jose Mourinho has cast uncertainty over his position as Roma's manager. The Spanish team emerged triumphant with a 4-1 penalty shootout victory after a 1-1 draw in Budapest. Paulo Dybala's goal for Roma was negated by an unfortunate own goal from Gianluca Mancini, leaving Mourinho to experience his first major European final loss. This defeat is unfamiliar territory for the 60-year-old manager, who had previously won all five of his major European finals, including last year's inaugural UEFA Conference League final with his former Italian side.

Mourinho's disappointment and frustration were evident as he threw away his runners-up medal into the crowd, displaying his emotions following the defeat.

“That’s what I did, I don’t want silver medals. I don’t keep silver medals, so I gave it away,” he told Movistar.

"I'm too tired to do the job as a trainer, as a spokesman of the club, to fight every time," he said in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

Calls referee Anthony Taylor a disgrace

The Portuguese manager expressed his disappointment with the officiating during the final, believing that several decisions went against his team. Mourinho's dissatisfaction highlights the challenges faced by Roma in their pursuit of victory.

"We felt pressure against a team that has more talent than us," he said. "We lost a game but not dignity.

"I've never gone home prouder than today, even when I won. We had also worked hard on penalties, but we missed two—but all together, not only the penalty takers.

"Congratulations to Sevilla, but also congratulations to my players. The boys must go home peacefully, with pride in having done what they have done. These are my boys from Budapest."

Mourinho didn't spare Anthony Taylor, as he waited for the official outside the parking area to berate him with a series of abuses.

On future with Roma

When questioned about his future, Mourinho responded that such inquiries were currently unimportant, expressing his anticipation for a well-deserved holiday at the end of the season.

Roma currently sit in sixth place in Serie A, with just one match remaining in their season.