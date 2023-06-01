Europa League: Sevilla shatters Mourinho's European Final streak, triumphs over Roma in penalty showdown

Sevilla cemented their status as the unrivaled champions of the Europa League by clinching a record-extending seventh title after defeating AS Roma 4-1 on penalties. The highly anticipated final took place in Budapest, Hungary, and marked Jose Mourinho's first defeat in six European finals.

Losing to better team but the game was in the balance

After a 1-1 draw in regulation time and extra time, the shootout ultimately decided the outcome. Gonzalo Montiel, who had previously scored the winning penalty in the World Cup final for Argentina, calmly converted the decisive spot kick, sealing the victory for Sevilla.

"Sevilla is a great team; we knew that," Mourinho said after the match. "They have the experience and good quality players that we don't have. We played a great first half, Sevilla reacted in the second half. After that, it was balanced.

"Over the 120 minutes, we had the best chances to win. Then penalties are penalties, you score, you save them."

The heroics of Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou played a pivotal role in their triumph. Bounou, who had reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup with Morocco, made crucial saves against Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez during the penalty shootout. In contrast, Sevilla exhibited flawless execution, converting all four of their penalties with precision.

Hold calm despite conceding early

José Luis Mendilibar's men demonstrated their resilience throughout the tournament, with this final being no exception. Despite Paulo Dybala giving AS Roma the lead with a counterattack goal in the 35th minute, Sevilla quickly regained control of the game. Their relentless efforts paid off when an own goal by Mancini in the 55th minute leveled the score.

The victory helped Sevilla secure a spot in the Champions League for the upcoming season, despite finishing outside the top four in La Liga.

Replacing former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli in March, Mendilibar became Sevilla's third coach this season, with the team just two points clear of the LaLiga relegation zone. With just two losses in 11 league games since Mendilibar's arrival, the team now sits only one point away from seventh place heading into the final round of matches.

Unpredictable and challenging game

Erik Lamela, a former Roma player from 2011 to 2013, expressed his mixed emotions after the match. He described the encounter against his former team as challenging but acknowledged the unpredictable nature of football. Lamela, who contributed to Sevilla's victory, cherished his first title and expressed his elation after a long wait for such an achievement.

"Maybe it wasn't our best match, but I think we deserved for the effort made this year. The team has never stopped."