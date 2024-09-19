 'It Will Make Me Strong': Yashasvi Jaiswal After Crucial 56 vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It Will Make Me Strong': Yashasvi Jaiswal After Crucial 56 vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test

'It Will Make Me Strong': Yashasvi Jaiswal After Crucial 56 vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century and his 62-run partnership with fellow left-hander Rishabh Pant helped India avoid a total collapse on the first day of the opening Test after getting reduced to 34 for three inside the first 10 overs.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
article-image

Yashasvi Jaiswal curbed his natural flair to make a determined 56 against Bangladesh in seaming conditions here on Thursday, and the young opener said such experiences will make him a stronger, all-weather player in future.

Jaiswal saves India the blushes

Jaiswal's half-century and his 62-run partnership with fellow left-hander Rishabh Pant helped India avoid a total collapse on the first day of the opening Test after getting reduced to 34 for three inside the first 10 overs.

"It was amazing to go out there and play in these conditions. It will make me strong and I will learn from it as to how to play in all these conditions and how to plan my innings," Jaiswal told reporters in the post-day press meet.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking Video: 2 Youths Dead As Speeding Car Rams Into Stationary Crane In Lucknow
Shocking Video: 2 Youths Dead As Speeding Car Rams Into Stationary Crane In Lucknow
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: JP Nadda Unveils BJP Manifesto Promising ₹2.1K Monthly Grant For Women, Scooties For Girl Students, 2 Lakh Jobs (VIDEO)
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: JP Nadda Unveils BJP Manifesto Promising ₹2.1K Monthly Grant For Women, Scooties For Girl Students, 2 Lakh Jobs (VIDEO)
Assam Police Busts Cyber Crime Racket In Morigaon
Assam Police Busts Cyber Crime Racket In Morigaon
Assam’s Orunodoi Scheme Becomes National Model For Welfare Programs
Assam’s Orunodoi Scheme Becomes National Model For Welfare Programs

"I try to bat according to the requirements of my team and keep changing my game accordingly. If the wicket falls initially, how can I bat? When the runs are coming, how can I bat?," he added.

Tough batting conditions

Jaiswal conceded that there was some help for the bowlers in the first couple of sessions, warranting a cautious approach from the Indian batters.

"Initially, I think the ball was moving a bit and seaming a bit and the wicket was a bit down. So, we took our time. But if you see in the last session, we scored quite well and I think we are in a good position at the moment," he said.

Read Also
'India Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Given Rousing Reception At Chepauk On Day 1 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test;...
article-image

Crucial partnership with Rishabh Pant

The 22-year-old said he and Pant were waiting for loose balls to score runs as the Bangladesh bowlers were having an upper hand at that juncture.

"I think the wicket was a bit helpful initially and if you look at the weather, it was a bit cloudy. But we were trying to go through that period by playing safe."

Jaiswal said Hasan Mahmud, who grabbed four wickets, stuck to good lines and they were trying to use feet well against the pacer.

"I think he definitely bowled well but, at times, he also gave loose balls on which we scored runs. We were just talking about how we can use our feet.

"We were trying to see if there is a loose ball to score runs and was looking to make a partnership and play as long as we can," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Formula One Legend Mika Hakkinen Opens State-Of-The-Art Go-Karting Track In Chennai

Formula One Legend Mika Hakkinen Opens State-Of-The-Art Go-Karting Track In Chennai

'It Will Make Me Strong': Yashasvi Jaiswal After Crucial 56 vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test

'It Will Make Me Strong': Yashasvi Jaiswal After Crucial 56 vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test

'Inko Babar, Babar Karne Do': Sarfaraz Ahmed Sledges Ex-Pakistan Captain During Champions Cup Match;...

'Inko Babar, Babar Karne Do': Sarfaraz Ahmed Sledges Ex-Pakistan Captain During Champions Cup Match;...

‘Play According To Their Standards’: R Ashwin Reveals Virender Sehwag’s Advice After 102* vs...

‘Play According To Their Standards’: R Ashwin Reveals Virender Sehwag’s Advice After 102* vs...

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 1 Highlights: R Ashwin Scores His 6th Hundred As Dominant India Reach...

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 1 Highlights: R Ashwin Scores His 6th Hundred As Dominant India Reach...