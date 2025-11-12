'It Will Happen': Abhishek Sharma’s New Tattoo Captures Fearless Mindset

Image: Abhishek Sharma/ Instagram

Abhishek Sharma has found a new way to express the fearless attitude that defines his batting this time, through ink. The world’s top-ranked T20I batter recently revealed a new tattoo on the wrist of his right hand that reads, “It will happen.”.

The slogan perfectly mirrors Abhishek’s approach to cricket. Whether he’s dismantling bowling attacks in T20Is or carrying Sunrisers Hyderabad to impossible chases in the IPL, the southpaw’s confidence seems unbreakable. The tattoo first caught fans’ attention when Abhishek shared it on Instagram, sending social media into a frenzy. Within 10 hours, the post had racked up over one lakh likes.

Abhishek's rise to stardom

Over the past year, Abhishek has been in career-best form, rewriting records and redefining consistency in the shortest format. He smashed a historic 135 in a T20I the highest-ever score by an Indian in the format and later blazed an unforgettable 141 during SRH’s record chase of 246 in the IPL 2025. His performances earned him the ‘Player of the Tournament’ title in the Asia Cup 2025 and ‘Player of the Series’ honors against Australia.

Now boasting a formidable 925 rating points at the top of the T20I batting charts, Abhishek remains well ahead of his closest competitors, with Phil Salt trailing by 76 points. The timing of Abhishek's purple patch couldn't be more ideal, since the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place in India in February and March next year.

As India prepares for the T20 World Cup at home early next year, Abhishek’s tattoo stands as more than just body art it’s a reflection of belief, determination, and a reminder of the mindset that has made him cricket’s ultimate game-changer.