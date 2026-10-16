'It Was Tough Watching City Dominate Without A Trophy, But Now Arsenal Have The Bragging Rights': Aditya Tare On Arsenal’s Title Triumph | File photo

Aditya Tare, a passionate Arsenal fan since childhood, described it as a dream, standing alongside the prestigious Premier League trophy in Mumbai during the ongoing Trophy Tour. Speaking to JioStar, JioStar expert Aditya Tare shared his emotions surrounding the club’s long-awaited Premier League title triumph, the rivalry and banter with Manchester City supporter and fellow expert Abhishek Nayar, and his belief in Arsenal’s chances of winning back-to-back titles.

Speaking to JioStar during the Premier League Trophy Tour, JioStar expert Aditya Tare reflected on the surreal experience of seeing the trophy in person right after Arsenal’s long-awaited title triumph:

"It's a dream come true to be honest. Growing up, I've supported Arsenal since I was a kid. I watched Arsenal win the Premier League in 2003-04 as Invincibles without losing a single game. Since then, it has been a very long wait for the next title win, and after so many years of waiting and coming so close, there was a huge sense of relief when we finally won the title last season. To now stand next to the Premier League trophy that Arsenal won after 22 years and see it in person, knowing what it means to the club and its fans, is really special. Seeing the trophy up close is a surreal feeling, especially as an Arsenal fan. I'm happy and proud of this team."

On the banter with fellow expert Abhishek Nayar, a Manchester City fan:

"We've always had a lot of banter in the Mumbai cricket dressing room, with plenty of Manchester United supporters around and Abhishek has been a Man City fan since the very beginning. It was tough being on the back foot all the time without winning the trophy and seeing City dominate. But after last season's title win, Arsenal and their fans have the bragging rights. On a serious note, Manchester City is a terrific club and has always put pressure on anyone challenging for the title. I believe it's going to be a tough title race this season as well. It's a great start for both clubs, but I think Arsenal will win back-to-back. That's my feeling."

On Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard:

"The way he carries himself on and off the field, I think he commands a lot of respect. He's someone who will always lead the pack with his actions, the way he runs on the field as an attacking midfielder, the way he commits towards the defence as well. His commitment on the pitch is terrific. That's how he leads, by example."

On the story of how he became an Arsenal supporter:

"I grew up playing football for my school and, in the late 90s, Arsenal used to finish second or third in the points table and Manchester United used to dominate the Premier League. I always liked the underdogs and that's how I started supporting Arsenal. All my school friends used to be United supporters, but I was the one who started supporting Arsenal because they were the underdogs. And eventually, in the 1997-98 season, they lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time. The way that team played, with legends like Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira on the pitch, and Arsene Wenger managing Arsenal in just his second season, it was special. When he came in, they used to call his style of play ‘Wengerball’, and that beautiful football is what made me fall in love with Arsenal."

On his message to the club’s fans in India:

"We spent 22 years without watching Arsenal lift the Premier League trophy and our patience was tested for that long. The reward finally came with Arsenal winning the trophy last season. Once you win a trophy, I think it becomes a habit that will give you those back-to-back championships. Having been part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL in the past, winning back-to-back titles is a privilege not many get to experience. And I believe this Arsenal team, especially with Mikel Arteta as the manager, has got all the ingredients to dominate in the Premier League in the coming years. So, I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of happy years going forward for Arsenal supporters and the club as well."

Catch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in the Premier League, on Sunday, October 18, 9 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports