'It was hurtful': Dhanashree Verma on rumours of divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s choreographer wife, Dhanashree Verma took to social media to provide an update on her life.

The actress informed her fans that she will be undergoing knee surgery and penned a long note thanking her husband for supporting her. She also mentioned her name as 'Dhanashree Verma Chahal' days after she removed it from her social account and sparked rumours of separation.

"Good morning guys. Here are some REAL life updates. It’s a late morning coz’ I actually overslept; thanks to you guys. Needed all that sleep to recover. It’s funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament,” Dhanashree wrote.

She added: “I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends.”

Dhanashree said the separation rumours with the cricketer pained her. “This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least,” she wrote.

Speculation began when Dhanashree dropped ‘Chahal’ from her surname on social media, fans were quick to hint at a possible rift between her and the Cricketer.

Later, the spinner shared a post saying starting a ‘new life loading’ leaving fans wondering. On it, Dhanashree wrote, “I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me.”

She also added that her injury and the speculations about her private life have made her ‘ever more fearless' now. "I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life. Let’s spread joy and happiness and ignore everything else- DVC,” she signed out.