 'It Was Horrible From Me': Daniil Medvedev Reacts To His Racquet Throwing Incident At Laver Cup 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It Was Horrible From Me': Daniil Medvedev Reacts To His Racquet Throwing Incident At Laver Cup 2024

'It Was Horrible From Me': Daniil Medvedev Reacts To His Racquet Throwing Incident At Laver Cup 2024

The incident happened when the first set went to a tiebreak and Medvedev was trailing at 4-5. Medvedev's racquet bounced on the court before reaching the crowd. Team World was not pleased by the Russian's action.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Daniil Medvedev issues an apology for his actions on the tennis court, while could have turned fatal for a spectator. Medvedev almost hit a spectator with his racquet during the match against Ben Shelton in Laver Cup.

The incident happened when the first set went to a tiebreak and Medvedev was trailing at 4-5. The Russian sent the ball long, giving Shelton a set point. He then threw his racket and it bounced on the court before reaching the crowd. Shelton was taken aback by his opponent's gesture and Team World was not pleased either.

Following the match the Russian looked back at the incident and issues an apology during press conference

He said, "I didn't want to throw it the way I threw it. I mean, I didn't want -- I wanted to throw it, like, on one place, so it was horrible from me. I got lucky. I didn't touch anyone. When you don't touch anyone in tennis, you don't get a disqualification. So that's it. I got, yeah, should not do this,"

FPJ Shorts
'It Was Horrible From Me': Daniil Medvedev Reacts To His Racquet Throwing Incident At Laver Cup 2024
'It Was Horrible From Me': Daniil Medvedev Reacts To His Racquet Throwing Incident At Laver Cup 2024
Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President, Marxist-Nationalist Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Has Anti-India Spirit
Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President, Marxist-Nationalist Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Has Anti-India Spirit
Tamil Nadu: 38-Yr-Old Chennai Techie Found Dead At Home Wrapped In Electric Wires, Family Alleges Suicide Due To Work Pressure
Tamil Nadu: 38-Yr-Old Chennai Techie Found Dead At Home Wrapped In Electric Wires, Family Alleges Suicide Due To Work Pressure
'Crown Belongs To India': Anand Mahindra Lauds Indian Chess Team For Olympiad Triumph In Budapest
'Crown Belongs To India': Anand Mahindra Lauds Indian Chess Team For Olympiad Triumph In Budapest

Why was Daniil Medvedev not disqualified for his actions?

While Medvedev apologised for his actions during thematch, he can call himself lucky to have not been disqualified from the match. He did receive a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct following which Team World's John McEnroe and Frances Tiafoe argued with the match officials as to why the European was not disqualified.

The umpire then explained to Tiafoe how Medvedev escaped disqualification. "Frances, it bounced and it didn’t hit anyone. The result was not bad. The result was not bad. If it had hit someone, I agree with you,” . Shelton eventually went onto win the match 6-7 (6) 7-5 10-7. Team Europe eventually went onto win the Laver Cup after Carlos Alcaraz dispatched Taylor Fritz 6-2 7-5 to seal a come-from-behind 13-11 victory

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It Was Horrible From Me': Daniil Medvedev Reacts To His Racquet Throwing Incident At Laver Cup 2024...

'It Was Horrible From Me': Daniil Medvedev Reacts To His Racquet Throwing Incident At Laver Cup 2024...

'Stay Away From My Ring Clown': Bronson Reed Reacts To His WWE Rival Seth Rollins Getting Tossed...

'Stay Away From My Ring Clown': Bronson Reed Reacts To His WWE Rival Seth Rollins Getting Tossed...

Duleep Trophy 2024: Sai Sudharsan's 111 In Vain As India A Ride On Bowlers To Beat India C To Clinch...

Duleep Trophy 2024: Sai Sudharsan's 111 In Vain As India A Ride On Bowlers To Beat India C To Clinch...

Hail Kings & Queens Of 64 Squares: Indian Men And Women Win Maiden Chess Olympiad Gold Medals

Hail Kings & Queens Of 64 Squares: Indian Men And Women Win Maiden Chess Olympiad Gold Medals

Video: Rohit Sharma Uses Famous Bail-Switch Trick On Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Video: Rohit Sharma Uses Famous Bail-Switch Trick On Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test