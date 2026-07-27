'It Was First Day Of My Period': Indian Lifter Gyaneshwari Yadav Reveals After Winning Silver At CWG 2026 | VIDEO | X | PTI

Glasgow, July 27: Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav who made the country proud with her achievement at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has reportedly revealed that she won the Silver medal on the first day of her period. Gyaneshwari won the Silver medal in the women's 53-kg weightlifting event at CWG 2026.

Speaking about her first day of period to PTI, she said that she was unsure about how her body would respond, however, she pushed through the discomfort to deliver her personal best. She also said that she was delighted with her performance at her maiden Commonwealth Games.

Watch VIDEO: Gyaneshwari Yadav Reveals That She Competed On First Day Of Her Period

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She said, "I am extremely happy. This is my first Commonwealth Games. My goal was to achieve my personal best, and that's exactly what I did here. I also tried to win a gold medal for India, but the competition was very tough."

The 21-year-old then spoke about the challenge she faced before stepping onto the platform. She said, "Today was the first day of my period, so I wasn't sure how my body would respond or whether I'd be able to perform as expected. But I gave it everything I had."

Despite the physical challenge, Gyaneshwari delivered one of the best performances of her career to finish on the podium. While she narrowly missed out on the gold medal, she was satisfied with achieving her personal best on one of the biggest stages of her career.