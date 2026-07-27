CWG 2026: Indian Lifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam Wins Bronze In Women's 58kg Weightlifting

Indian Lifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam Wins Bronze In Women's 58kg Weightlifting | X

Glasgow, July 27: India continued its medal winning run at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam claimed the bronze medal in the women's 58kg weightlifting event on Monday. The Indian lifter finished with a combined total of 199kg to secure a place on the podium.

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Bindyarani stayed in the medal race throughout the competition and produced a strong overall performance to finish third. It is another major achievement for the Manipur weightlifter who had also won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

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Nigeria's Rafiatu Lawal dominated the event to win the gold medal with a total lift of 229kg, while Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau claimed the silver medal after lifting 215kg.

Bindyarani's bronze added another medal to India's tally in Glasgow. Earlier in the day, Gyaneshwari Yadav had won silver in the women's 53kg category, making it another successful day for the Indian weightlifting contingent at the Commonwealth Games.