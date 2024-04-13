'It Was A Total Of ₹64,000': CSK Fan Purchases Tickets On Black To Watch MS Dhoni But Is Yet To Pay Children's School Fees; Watch

MS Dhoni (R) could be playing his final IPL season. | (Credits: Twitter)

Following his retirement from international cricket, MS Dhoni's presence in the IPL has drawn even more craze among the fans. A curious case of a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan has come to light as he paid a staggering ₹64000 to buy the tickets in black, but is yet to pay the school fees for his children as he described it in a viral video.

The crowd went berserk when Dhoni walked out to bat in the closing stages of the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk. Nevertheless, the 42-year-old faced only 3 balls for his single, with CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a boundary to take the home side over the line in the fixture.

I don't have money to pay the School Fees of my children, but spent Rs 64,000 to get black tickets to watch Dhoni, says this father. I am at a loss for words to describe this stupidity. pic.twitter.com/korSgfxcUy — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh (@Jasonphilip8) April 11, 2024

During an interaction with Sportswalk Chennai channel, the man spoke in Tamil and said:

"I didn’t get the tickets, so I bought them in black. It was a total of Rs. 64,000. I am yet to pay the school fees. But we wanted to see MS Dhoni just once."

The fan's daughters were ecstatic to see the former Indian captain bat, given they didn't expect him to in the fixture. Dhoni sent the Vizag crowd into delirium when he blasted an unbeaten 39 off 16 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals, hammering multiple sixes

Chennai Super Kings have won 3 out of 5 matches in IPL 2024:

As far as the performance of the Super Kings in IPL 2024 goes, they have managed 3 wins out of 5. The defending champions' campaign started with convincing wins over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans.

However, defeats followed to the Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. Nevertheless, the game against the Knight Riders was a near perfect one as Ravindra Jadeja took 3 scalps and Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with an unbeaten 67.