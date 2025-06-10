 'It Is Something That I Will Cherish Forever': MS Dhoni's First Reaction After Being Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni. | Image: X

Former India captain MS Dhoni has shared his thoughts on being officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter was one of seven cricketing greats recognized at a grand ceremony held at the historic Abbey Road Studios in London.

Speaking about the honour, Dhoni said "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever."

Dhoni now joins an elite list as the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted. The prestigious group already includes legendary names such as Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag, among others.

MS Dhoni's career

With over 17,000 runs across all formats, Dhoni remains the only captain in history to have led his team to titles in all three ICC white-ball events. As captain, Dhoni guided India to historic heights—clinching the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, maintaining the No. 1 Test ranking for 18 consecutive months from December 2009, and famously leading India to 50-over World Cup glory in 2011 with a title-winning six against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni also holds the record for captaining his country in the most international matches. In 2019, he was named in both the ICC ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade.

Other ICC Hall Of Fame inductees

Apart from Dhoni, the other male cricketers to get the honour were South Africa's Hashim Amla, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, and New Zealand great Daniel Vettori. Pakistan's Sana Mir and former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor

