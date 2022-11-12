'It feels like a dream come true': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on playing final of the T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) |

Melbourne: Pakistan was down in the dumps midway through the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and hardly anyone gave them a chance.

But they made a miraculous comeback with no little help from South Africa to enter the final.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said it is a dream come true to enter the final of the World Cup. “I believe we couldn't start off well but we came back with great momentum. In the previous 3-4 matches, the Pakistani team has played very well on both individual and team level. We've been working really hard for this. It feels like a dream come true to reach the final,” said Babar in the pre-match press conference on Saturday ahead of Sunday's final against England at the MCG.

No complacency

But that has not led Babar and his teammates to complacency. “I'm more excited than nervous since we've performed well in our last three matches. There is no doubt that pressure exists but it can only be suppressed with confidence and belief in ourselves. And for good results it is impertinent that one must do so.

“England is a competitive team. And the win to reach the finals against India was proof of that. Our strategy is to stick to our plan and use our pace attack as our strength to win the finals,” said Babar.

Babar said Pakistan need to use the Power Play well to get a good base and then try to build on that momentum against England.

“Utilizing power play to grab as many wickets will be essential for the match. Even when you bat, you want to set a great pace for the upcoming batsmen. We will try to maintain and continuously build our momentum hence ensuring better performance,” said Babar.