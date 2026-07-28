'It Could Be Chaotic': Mumbay FC Fear Security Threat Ahead Of Tiger Shroff Debut At Durand Cup 2026

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Tiger Shroff's potential appearance in the Duran Cup 2026 is creating a buzz ever since Mumbay FC were confirmed as participants for the tournament. Shroff has played for the Mumbai based club since their inception and is confirmed to make his professional debut at some point during the competition.

“He’s registered with the squad, and we are trying our best to arrange everything. If everything goes well, he will definitely travel for one of the games. He’s training with the team at the moment," Mumbay FC's Technical Director Zoheb Khan told Sportstar.

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Tiger's debut is not without challenges. Given his celebrity level status, it could be a logistical nightmare in terms of security and people management. Khan said that in the age of social media, things could escalate quickly and they as a club were trying to make it possible for the 36-year-old to feature.

"A person like Tiger, we’ll need a lot of security in tier-2, tier-3 cities. People can gather around, and it could be chaotic. And since social media is so ruthless, things can actually escalate. Keeping that in mind, we’ve got a date from him," he added.

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Tiger's love for football has never been a secret. A long-time admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Bollywood star has regularly participated in celebrity football matches and has often spoken about his dream of playing the game at a competitive level.