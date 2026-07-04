Is Tiger Shroff Set To Play In Durand Cup For Mumbay FC? Rumours Sparks Buzz Among Fans

Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has become the latest talking point in Indian football after reports suggested he could feature for Mumbay FC in the upcoming 135th edition of the Durand Cup. The rumours have spread rapidly across social media, with fans eager to know whether the action hero will swap movie sets for the football pitch in one of Asia's oldest and most prestigious football tournaments. While there is no official confirmation yet, the possibility has generated widespread excitement among football and Bollywood enthusiasts alike.

The speculation stems from reports claiming that Mumbay FC is hopeful of fielding the actor in at least one group-stage match during the Durand Cup. Club officials are said to be exploring the possibility, although a final decision is expected only after the completion of the player registration process. As of now, the club has not officially announced whether Shroff will be part of the squad.

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Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tiger's love for football has never been a secret. A long-time admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Bollywood star has regularly participated in celebrity football matches and has often spoken about his dream of playing the game at a competitive level.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Mumbay FC regarding Tiger Shroff's inclusion. While the rumours continue to dominate social media, nothing has been confirmed by the club. If the Bollywood superstar does step onto the field in the Durand Cup, it is expected to become one of the tournament's biggest attractions, bringing a unique blend of entertainment and football to the historic competition.