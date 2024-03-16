'It Affected Me And My Family': Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree BREAKS Silence On Being TROLLED Over Instagram Post With Pratik Utekar (WATCH VIDEO)

Dhanashree Verma photo with Pratik Utekar went viral. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Varma has broken her silence after being taken a jibe at following a picture that went viral with choreographer Pratik Utekar. Dhanashree took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video message, stating that her family has been adversely affected by the messages on the social media platform.

Dhanashree Verma has grabbed plenty of spotlight on social media after a picture with choreographer Pratik Utekar on Instagram went viral as the netizens raised their eyebrows on it. With both Pratik and Dhanashree's picture going viral, netizens have taken a jibe at the latter, as the comments on Instagram stated before the post was deleted.

The photo surfaced from the party organised by Farah Khan after the season 11 of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, with Chahal also present for the occasion.

"I've never in my life been affected by trolls or memes" - Dhanashree Varma

The famous Youtuber reflected that this is one rare occasion she has been affected by social media trolls, given it impacted her family

"Before I resume my Instagram, I felt I needed to share a few things, so I'll speak it out. I've written it. Will read it out." 'How are you feeling about it? It's that simple to ask and be a human first, then to put certain opinions forward. I've never in my life been affected by trolls or memes because definitely I had a lot of maturity in ignoring or laughing it out loud until this very recent troll occurred.'

"The reason it has affected me this time because it has affected my family and near and dear ones."

Dhanashree said that staying away from the platform was peaceful , adding:

"Since you all have the freedom on social media to speak your hearts and characters out that you tend to forget to choose to ignore the sentiments of us and our families. This led to the decision of taking a detox from social media and trust me, it was very peaceful. But it also made me realize that if we make this medium so negative, then all we are doing is, spreading hate on a large scale."

"Just requesting you guys to be a little more sensitive" - Dhanashree Varma

The 27-year-old added that she couldn't live away for long from social media, given her occupation, but requested for sensitivity before posting anything demeaning or hurtful. She elaborated:

"Social media is a major part of my work and I can't give up, which is why I have gathered courage today and put my creative side here today and come back. Just requesting you guys to be a little more sensitive and focus on our talent and skill. Because at the end of the day, we are in this medium to entertain you guys."

"Don't forget I'm also a woman like your sister, mother, friend wife. It is just not fair. So guys, please, I'm known as a fighter. I never give up and here I am. But please spread love, be sensitive about a few things, and don't spread hate. I really hope from here onwards, we are going to focus on the good things and move ahead in life and never demean anyone like this."