ISSO Under-14 Girls National Football Tournament Kicks Off In Mumbai With 11 Matches

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) and Fazlani GlobalE battle it out at the national-level International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) U14 Girls Football Tournament, hosted by DAIS at the Reliance Corporate Park, Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. DAIS won the match 3 - 0 | File Photo

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: The ISSO Under-14 Girls National Football Tournament, hosted by Dhirubhai Ambani International School, commenced with great enthusiasm at Reliance Corporate Park (RCP), bringing together young footballers from schools across India.

A total of 11 matches were played across two football grounds on the opening day. The competition was fiercely contested, with all the participating teams displaying determination, discipline, teamwork and excellent sporting spirit.

Despite the scorching heat, the young girls gave their best on the field and continued to fight until the final whistle. Their enthusiasm, energy and commitment made the opening day a memorable celebration of girls’ football.

Opening Day Match Results

1. Oberoi International School 1–1 Don Bosco International School

2. BD Somani International School 4–1 Podar International School

3. Dhirubhai Ambani International School 3–0 Fazlani International School

4. Hill Spring International School 10–0 Dr. Pillai Global Academy

5. JBCN International School, Oshiwara 1–2 Indus International School, Pune

6. Jamnabai Narsee International School 0–1 Yellow Train School, Chennai

7. Sanjay Ghodawat International School 5–0 Bunts Sangha R. A. Shetty International School, Borivali

8. Dhirubhai Ambani International School 5–0 Heritage International School, Gurgaon

9. Hill Spring International School 0–0 The Shri Ram School, Gurgaon

10. JBCN International School, Oshiwara 3–0 Podar International School

11. Don Bosco International School 2–0 Jamnabai Narsee International School

Grand Opening Ceremony

Following the first round of matches, a grand and colourful opening ceremony was held, with players and representatives from the participating schools coming together to officially mark the commencement of the tournament.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Abhimanyu Basu, Dean & CEO of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and Aparna Popat, double Olympian and former international badminton player, who attended as the Guest of Honour.

The opening ceremony celebrated the spirit of school sport and highlighted the importance of teamwork, discipline, perseverance, confidence and sportsmanship among young athletes.

A Day Full Of Goals And Young Talent

The opening day witnessed an impressive number of goals, with the young footballers showcasing their attacking skills, creativity and determination in front of goal.

From closely fought encounters to high-scoring matches, the day provided plenty of excitement for players, coaches and spectators. The performances demonstrated the immense talent and potential of these young girls, who continued to play with passion and determination despite the challenging weather conditions.

The tournament continues to provide a valuable platform for young girls from across the country to compete at the national level, gain experience and develop their love for football.

With several more matches to come, the ISSO Under-14 Girls National Football Tournament promises to be a celebration of talent, teamwork, determination and the growing spirit of girls’ football in India.