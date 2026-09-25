India vs Panama Football Friendly: Live Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue And All You Need To Know

IndianFootball/X

The Indian men's football team will take on Panama in an international friendly on Friday, September 25, as the Blue Tigers begin a demanding run of fixtures against teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST. It will be the first senior international meeting between India and Panama.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Panama, ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings, will provide a strong test for Khalid Jamil's side. The Central American team featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is the first of three World Cup teams India will face during this international window. India are scheduled to play Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata on October 3 and October 6 respectively.

For fans in India, the match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. The game will also be available for live streaming on SonyLIV, giving viewers the option to follow the Blue Tigers' latest international assignment online.

India's previous 14 matches against teams from the CONCACAF region have produced two wins, two draws and 10 defeats. Panama will therefore present a significant challenge as India look to make the most of a rare opportunity to face World Cup opposition on home soil.