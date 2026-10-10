ISSO National U-17 Girls Football Championship 2026 Concludes In Mumbai With 20 Teams

Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, won the ISSO National U-17 Girls Football Championship 2026, with 20 school teams competing at JBCN International School, Borivali | File Photo

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully concluded its National Under-17 Girls Football Championship 2026, bringing together 20 school teams from across India for three days of competitive football, outstanding performances and exceptional sporting spirit.

Championship Showcases Emerging Talent

Hosted by JBCN International School, Borivali, Mumbai, the championship showcased the growing strength of girls’ football within India’s school sports ecosystem. The tournament witnessed fiercely contested matches, impressive individual performances and remarkable teamwork, reflecting the increasing enthusiasm and commitment towards football among young female athletes.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), Mumbai, emerged as the National Champions, demonstrating exceptional consistency, skill and teamwork throughout the competition. Oberoi International School, Goregaon, secured the runners-up position, while Bombay International School finished third after a commendable campaign.

Individual Awards Recognise Standout Players

In the individual awards, Mahika Pravin of Oberoi International School won the Golden Boot, while Aanaya Savla of Dhirubhai Ambani International School received the Golden Gloves award. Kiara Bhogilala was recognised as the Emerging Player, while Pathways School, Noida, received the Fair Play Award.

ISSO Highlights Girls’ Participation In Sports

Aakanksha Thapak, Director, ISSO, highlighted the significance of the championship in strengthening girls’ participation in competitive sports. She stated, “The growing participation and competitive spirit in girls’ football is truly encouraging. With 20 teams from across India competing at the national level, we are witnessing not just an increase in numbers but also a remarkable improvement in the quality of football being played by young girls.

“At ISSO, we strongly believe that girls deserve equal opportunities, exposure and structured pathways to pursue sports at the highest level. Championships like these are important stepping stones in building confidence, resilience and sporting excellence. We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to JBCN International School, Borivali, for their wonderful hospitality and commitment to providing a memorable championship experience for every participating team. Congratulations to all the winners, and equally to every young athlete who stepped onto the field with determination and passion,” she added.

ISSO Strengthens School Sports Ecosystem

Over the past 11 years, ISSO has continued to strengthen the school sports ecosystem in India through national championships, athlete development initiatives, coach education programmes and progression opportunities to prestigious platforms such as the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF).

The successful conclusion of the U-17 Girls Football Championship marks another significant milestone in ISSO’s efforts to encourage greater participation, competitive excellence and long-term development of girls’ sports in India.

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