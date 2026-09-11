ISSO Chess Games Begin In Ahmedabad With 427 Players From 102 Schools, Praggnanandhaa In Attendance

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa interacts with young chess players during the ISSO Chess Games in Ahmedabad | File Photo

Ahmedabad, September 11, 2026: The ISSO Chess Games commenced at the Adani International School, Ahmedabad, bringing together more than 400 young chess players from 102 international schools across India for two days of competition on September 11 and 12. The Games feature Under-11, Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories for both boys and girls, providing students with a national platform to compete against peers from across the country.

The Games are supported by the Adani Group, which has been a consistent supporter of ISSO and its efforts to create meaningful sporting opportunities for school students across its Games.

Praggnanandhaa Encourages Young Players

Adding to the significance of the opening day, Indian chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa was in attendance as the competition began, interacting with the young players and encouraging them to approach the tournament with confidence and enthusiasm. Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, also attended the Games and encouraged the participating students, highlighting the importance of creating competitive sporting opportunities for young talent.

Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi stated, "Scouting talent early and creating the right platforms at school-level to nurture and develop that talent are both important for building India’s sporting future. Events like the ISSO Chess Games give young players the opportunity to compete, gain exposure and take the next step in their sporting journey.”

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa said, “It is wonderful to see so many young players coming together from schools across India and getting the opportunity to compete at this level. Tournaments like this are important in helping young players develop their game under pressure and adapt under a competitive environment. I hope everyone enjoys the experience, learns from each game and continues to work hard and pursue their passion for chess. I am happy to be here to encourage them and wish everyone all the best.”

Competition Across Four Age Groups

The two-day Games have brought together students from international schools across India, with participants competing across four age groups in separate boys' and girls' categories. The competition aims to encourage strategic thinking, concentration, decision-making and resilience among young players while giving them valuable exposure to high-level inter-school competition.

Speaking about the Games, Aakanksha Thapak, Founder, ISSO, said, “The participation of 427 players from 102 schools is a wonderful reflection of the growing interest in competitive chess at the school level. Having Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa with us to encourage the students makes the opening especially meaningful, and we are grateful to the Adani Group for its continued support of ISSO and its efforts to create meaningful sporting opportunities for young students.”