ISL: Mumbai City FC sign young prodigious goalkeeper Ahan Prakash

Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC on Friday announced the signing of young goalkeeper Ahan Prakash. The 18-year-old Ahan has joined the Islanders on a three-and-a-half-year contract that runs until May 2026. Ahan, who was born in Bihar but relocated to Bengaluru, represented Bengaluru FC's U13s and went on to represent Karnataka's state team at the Sub-Junior National football tournament in 2017.

Young prodigy keeping the promise

In 2018, he was even named captain of the state side for the youth tournament. In 2020, Ahan joined the Indian Arrows and made his debut for the developmental side in January 2021 in the I-league.

Showing exponential growth after his debut, Ahan made seven more appearances until the end of the I League season in 2021. In his debut campaign, he showcased his prodigious talent as he became the youngest recipient of the Hero of The Match in the history of the I-league.

Proven Leader

At just 16 years of age, he also became the youngest captain in the history of the I-League when he led the Indian Arrows to a 3-0 victory against NEROCA on March 6, 2021.

"Mumbai City FC is one of the biggest clubs in India and it is an absolute honour for me to join them. To be around and to be able to learn from the very best footballers in the country will only help my growth and allow me to showcase what I can do," said Ahan in a media release issued by the club.

"This is an opportunity I am ready to make the most of and I cannot wait to begin my journey with my new family in Mumbai," he added.

India call up on the cards

The goalkeeper has also gradually established himself in the junior national team setup. He was called up to the India U-15 squad at the Torneo Delle Nazioni in Italy back in 2019 but made his first appearances for India for the U-17s at a Tri-Nation Series in Dubai and the Future Champions Tournament in Johannesburg.

"Ahan is a talented goalkeeper and has shown real potential already in his young age. At Mumbai City FC, we are firm believers in working with and developing the best young talents in India. Ahan has shown his talent at youth level, both with his club and internationally while representing India," said Des Buckingham, Head Coach, Mumbai City FC.

We look forward to helping him embed himself in the club's environment to enable him to grow and realise his future potential," he added.