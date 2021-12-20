ISL: FC Goa’s Jorge Ortiz handed 2-match ban & Rs 50,000 fine for ‘violent conduct’ in match against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa’s Jorge Ortiz has been sentenced to a two-match suspension and a fine of Rs 50,000 by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee. Ortiz was found guilty of 'committing serious misconduct' after being charged with 'violent conduct' in FC Goa's Indian Super League (ISL) game against Bengaluru FC on December 11.

The player in his defence apologised and stated 'there was no harm intended' towards Bengaluru FC player Suresh Singh Wangjam, in his written reply to the Committee. The AIFF body called upon for an additional hearing and passed their verdict on Sunday, 19th December.

Jorge Ortiz has already served his automatic one-match suspension as a result of his red card offence. The Spaniard will sit out of FC Goa's match against Odisha FC on Friday, December 24. He will be eligible for selection next against ATK Mohun Bagan on December 29.

ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez has also been fined by the Disciplinary Committee to the tune of Rs 40,000. Charged with a similar offence and called upon for a hearing, Martinez has been given a 'stern warning' for his actions. No additional match suspensions were imposed by the Committee.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 01:05 PM IST