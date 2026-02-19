ISL 2025–26 Opener: Mumbai City FC Edge Chennaiyin FC 1–0 After Pritam Kotal Own Goal At Home

Mumbai City FC secure a narrow home victory over Chennaiyin FC in their ISL season opener at the Mumbai Football Arena | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 19: Pritam Kotal's 49th-minute own goal helped an aggressive Mumbai City FC down Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their opening Indian Super League fixture at home at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

It was a thoroughly professional and workmanlike performance from The Islanders that fetched them full three points in a game where it became hard to find the back of the net for both teams.

Physical start to contest

There was some hard tackling in the first few minutes as Mumbai City FC's Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz was shown a yellow card for bringing down Chennaiyin FC midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer.

In the fifth minute, MCFC had a free-kick just outside the box but Brandon Fernandes' set piece didn't fetch the Blues the desired outcome.

Chennaiyin FC were attacking resolutely and defending immaculately, with goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz thwarting MCFC's moves upfront.

Chances at both ends in first half

In the 17th minute, MCFC had their first real opportunity of the game when Argentinian Pereyra Diaz snaked in through the right and fired a shot on goal that Chennaiyin's custodian Nawaz parried just in time.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza was probing the Chennaiyin FC defence through the left wing and keeping them in check but defenders Mandar Rao Dessai and Brazilian Elson Jose Dias Junior were up to the challenge.

In the 28th minute, Fernandes and captain Lallianzuala Chhangte combined, with the former passing a long ball to the latter, which Chhangte blasted at Nawaz to no outcome.

Chennaiyin FC looked to get ahead in the 33rd minute when Spaniard Inigo Martin Quintano's header was wide off the near post.

MCFC aimed at forcing the issue and breaking the deadlock but a corner went abegging in the 38th minute.

The latter stages of the first half saw both teams desperate to get the opening goal and, in the process, going hard against each other, resulting in a few fouls both ways.

Three minutes of added time gave the teams more time to find a way to open the account.

The first half concluded with both teams goalless and with a lot of work to do in the second half.

Decisive moment in second half

MCFC roared early in the second half when they took the lead in the 49th minute after Joni Ensio Kauko's pass saw Chennaiyin FC's Pritam Kotal netting an own goal in favour of the home team.

In the 72nd minute, Chennaiyin FC's Irfan Yadwad had a go at the MCFC goal but custodian Nawaz kept the ball away at a safe distance.

Chennaiyin FC kept up the pressure on MCFC well into the last 10 minutes of regulation time but the elusive equaliser was hard to come by.

Also Watch:

Chhangte, meanwhile, looked to double the lead for Mumbai City as he penetrated the Chennaiyin defence through the right and lobbed a shot in the 86th minute that sailed over the goalpost.

With seven minutes of stoppage time added, both teams had a fair amount of time to slug it out and seal a win or force a draw.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/