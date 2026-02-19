 ISL 2025–26 Opener: Mumbai City FC Fans Turn Mumbai Football Arena Into Sea Of Noise Against Chennaiyin FC
ISL 2025–26 Opener: Mumbai City FC Fans Turn Mumbai Football Arena Into Sea Of Noise Against Chennaiyin FC

Mumbai City FC fans turned the Mumbai Football Arena into a cauldron of noise during their ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC. The West Coast Brigade led chants and drum beats throughout the night, making the home opener a memorable occasion for The Islanders.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai City FC supporters ignite the Mumbai Football Arena with chants and drum beats during the ISL season opener | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 19: There was a decent crowd in attendance at the Mumbai Football Arena and it was a raucous atmosphere right before the beginning of the game and all through the 90 minutes of action against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League match.

Fans cheer on The Islanders

Mumbai City FC faithful sang and danced in the stands, with drums beating away through the night to egg on their team.

West Coast Brigade, the official fan club of Mumbai City FC, were cheering on 'The Islanders' with gusto on a pleasant Thursday evening at their beloved Arena.

article-image

Memorable season opener at home

The first game of the season at home was made a memorable affair by the home fans, especially the West Coast Brigade.

