ISL 2025–26: East Bengal, Jamshedpur Eye Third Straight Win; Punjab Seek Revival Against Bengaluru

East Bengal and Jamshedpur clash at VYBK in a top-of-the-table battle, while Bengaluru host Punjab in a crucial ISL 2025–26 double-header | File Photo

Kolkata/Bengaluru, February 26, 2026: East Bengal FC will take on Jamshedpur FC as both sides aim to secure a third consecutive victory in Match 16 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season on Friday, February 27, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 IST. The second match of the day sees Bengaluru FC host Punjab FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, with the kickoff slated for 19:30 IST on Friday.

Both matches will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC

East Bengal FC head into the fixture sitting at the top of the table on the back of a commanding 4-1 victory against Sporting Club Delhi in their previous encounter. Goals from Edmund Lalrindika, Miguel Figueira, and a brace from Youssef Ezzejjari ensured a comfortable victory for the Red and Gold Brigade.

With both East Bengal and Jamshedpur tied on six points from their opening two games, the winners of this clash will move to the top of the table temporarily.

Speaking on the necessity of maintaining their winning form and the weight of home expectations, East Bengal FC head coach Óscar Bruzón emphasised his team's focus.

“The most important objective is to secure the three points, but we will do it our way by respecting our pattern of play and performing at our highest level. Jamshedpur are strong in transitions, dangerous on set-pieces and very well organised, so we must stay concentrated and disciplined for the full 90 minutes.”

East Bengal midfielder Saúl Crespo said, “They are a strong team. We know some of their players and their quality. We also know their coach. It will be a difficult game, but we are confident as a team this season. We started very well. We are in a great moment and we want to continue in the same way with the help of the fans.”

Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, arrive in Kolkata sitting behind the hosts in fourth place with six points, separated only by goal difference. The Men of Steel secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Punjab FC in their last outing, courtesy of a 78th-minute strike by Vincy Barretto, and a second consecutive clean sheet. They will aim to carry this defensive organisation against their opponents, who have started the season brilliantly on the attacking front.

Acknowledging the home support of the East Bengal fans at the VYBK and the need to convert defensive resilience into actual points, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle views the pressure as a vital developmental tool for his side.

"It’s a huge game away in Kolkata against East Bengal. They are a fantastic club with a proud history and heavy investment this season. Óscar Bruzón is a good friend and an excellent coach, but during the match both of us will do everything to win. They have quality with strong Indian internationals and talented foreigners. We must be at our very best to compete and try to secure three points,” said Coyle.

"It’s not always about scoring three or four goals; it’s about discipline, hard work, and getting the result. Six points from two games with two clean sheets shows the character and commitment of this group,” Coyle noted.

Jamshedpur midfielder Pronay Halder said, “The morale inside our dressing room is extremely high. We believe in each other, we trust our coaching staff, and we are united as a team. If we continue with this mentality and fighting spirit, we can achieve something special this season.”

East Bengal will look to control and dictate the tempo in front of their home fans, while Jamshedpur aim to stay compact and capitalise on transitions. With three important points to be won, the match promises to be an interesting contest.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC

Bengaluru FC return to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium looking to bounce back to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC. Despite taking an early lead through Braian Sánchez's 20th-minute strike, the Blues were pegged back by a brilliant goal by Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia.

Reflecting on his team's return to Bengaluru and the tactical adjustments needed to sustain their form, Bengaluru FC head coach Renedy Singh stressed the importance of maintaining the intensity. “We need to have more control with the ball and create more chances in the final third," he stated. “If we are consistent in defence, and carry the same intensity for 90 minutes, we will be closer to winning games.”

Bengaluru FC midfielder Lalremtluanga Fanai said, “The intensity should be absolutely high according to the style of play adopted by the coach. My job is to help the defenders and to initiate the attack at the same time. I am absolutely enjoying this dual role, getting great support from my teammates whenever the situation is challenging.”

Punjab FC travel to Bengaluru after facing a setback in their first game against Jamshedpur, which they lost 0-1. Known for their organised structure, Punjab held firm for much of their last game before conceding a late 78th-minute goal.

They will take confidence from beating their opponents in the group stages of the AIFF Super Cup. Punjab FC have a better head-to-head record against Bengaluru, winning two matches and drawing one, while Bengaluru have one victory to their name.

Speaking about the encounter, Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis emphasised the challenge ahead. “Bengaluru, with a new Indian coach, are playing differently this season. They can adapt between attacking and defensive styles. But we must focus on our own tempo and playing style. We are building a clear identity and a specific playing style. With patience and hard work, we will continue to grow stronger with every match.”

Punjab FC captain Dani Ramírez said, “This is a short league and we cannot afford too many mistakes. But that also makes it exciting. If we put together a strong run of wins, we can quickly move to the top of the table. We are calm, confident, and united as a group, and we absolutely believe that we can fight to become champions.”

Bengaluru FC will look to assert themselves on home turf by sustaining pressure and showing greater ruthlessness in front of goal, while the Shers will aim to stay compact and execute their game plan with discipline.

For more information, please contact:

Abhoy Chattopadhyay - 9811325251

Tomy Alexander - 8056203469

Ashutosh Chandra - 9838190147