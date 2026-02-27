ISL 2025–26: Dražić Strike Hands FC Goa 1-0 Win Over SC Delhi, Gaurs Go Top

Dejan Dražić celebrates after scoring the decisive goal as FC Goa defeated SC Delhi 1-0 in the ISL 2025–26 clash at Fatorda | File Photo

Goa, Thursday, February 26, 2026: Dejan Dražić’s first-half strike proved decisive as FC Goa edged past Sporting Club Delhi 1-0 to register their second consecutive victory in Match 15 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, in Goa on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The Gaurs provisionally climbed to the top of the table with seven points from three matches, while SC Delhi remain at the bottom. Dejan Dražić was adjudged the Player of the Match.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Márquez made one change to his starting line-up, handing Ishan Pandita the nod up front in place of Muhammed Nemil. SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchórz, meanwhile, made three alterations, with Nora Fernandes starting in goal ahead of Vishal Yadav, Ayush Adhikari coming into midfield in place of Mohammed Aimen, and Alex Saji replacing Clarence Fernandes in defence.

Dražić strikes before half-time

Both sides enjoyed spells of pressure in the opposition half, but clear-cut openings were at a premium as neither attack was able to break down resolute defending for long stretches by either side. Sandesh Jhingan came closest for the hosts when he glanced a header narrowly wide of the target. At the other end, Matija Babović tried his luck from distance, forcing Hrithik Tiwari to palm the effort away before Abdul Hudu also tested the goalkeeper.

FC Goa broke the deadlock two minutes before half-time through a well-taken strike from Dejan Dražić. Left-back Akash Sangwan delivered a curling cross from the left wing to the far post, where Dražić timed his run to perfection and finished clinically past the goalkeeper, scoring his third goal of the season.

Missed penalty, but three points secured

The home side had a chance to double their lead at the hour mark when they were awarded a penalty after SC Delhi midfielder Ayush was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box. However, Dražić, who was taking his third penalty in as many matches, failed to capitalise, blasting his effort over the crossbar.

The Gaurs continued to pile the pressure in search of a second goal but were denied by resolute defending from the visitors. Their best opportunity came just before the water break when Ayush Chhetri’s effort was cleared off the line by Rafael Ribeiro. Moments later, Ribeiro had a chance to make an impact at the other end from a corner, but his towering header drifted wide of the target.

The home side saw out the final quarter by keeping hold of possession and protecting their one-goal lead. Tomasz Tchórz introduced changes in search of an equaliser, but his side struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities to trouble the goalkeeper, as FC Goa secured another hard-fought three points.