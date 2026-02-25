ISL 2025–26: FC Goa Eye Back-To-Back Wins As Sporting Club Delhi Visit Fatorda

FC Goa gear up at Fatorda aiming to build momentum against a young Sporting Club Delhi side in a crucial ISL clash | File Photo

Margao, Wednesday, February 26, 2026: FC Goa will look to secure a second straight win when they take on Sporting Club Delhi in Match 15 of Indian Super League 2025–26 at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The match is scheduled for a 19:30 IST kick-off and will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

FC Goa stuttered to a 1-1 draw against ISL debutants Inter Kashi before they defeated Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 in Kolkata. On the other hand, SC Delhi started their season with a 0-2 loss to Bengaluru FC and went down 1-4 to East Bengal after taking the lead in their second match.

Coaches speak ahead of clash

Speaking ahead of their home fixture, FC Goa head coach Manolo Márquez said, “It won’t be an easy game. They (SC Delhi) had chances in both matches they played. We need to forget statistics when we enter the pitch. If we don’t play well, we will have problems.”

Midfielder Ayush Chhetri, who has gradually become a stable fixture in the FC Goa midfield, said, “I played the last three years with foreign players and learned a lot from them. I’m using that experience this season. Now I’m trying to apply those lessons and take more responsibility on the pitch.”

A young SC Delhi side has played some entertaining football under Tomasz Tchórz, and early signs are there of them wanting to establish a clear identity for their style of play.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tchórz said, “Goa are always difficult opponents defensively. They are very compact and at Fatorda, they make the field very small to block access between the lines. Of course, we have ideas on how to break their lines and attack the space behind. We have studied the game carefully and will prepare in the best possible way.”

Delhi seek improved defensive display

Delhi will hope to draw confidence from their early attacking intent shown against current table-toppers East Bengal as they look to secure a positive outcome in what promises to be a demanding contest.

Discussing the squad’s development and their recent defensive struggles, Tchórz said, “We are a new team, and building chemistry takes time. Yes, we conceded goals, but this is part of the process. We are working hard to become more compact, more aggressive in attacking spaces, and better in communication. I am confident that with patience and belief, the results will come.”

Echoing his coach's determination, SC Delhi forward Alan Saji said, “After my injury last year, it was difficult to stay away from the game. Getting my ISL debut and minutes on the pitch means a lot to me,” Saji said. “I am grateful for the trust from the coach, and I am focused on scoring goals and helping the team improve every match.”

Also Watch:

While the hosts will look to make home advantage count, the visitors will be eager to translate their attacking promise into a complete performance, making it a fixture that could be decided on fine margins.

For more information:

Abhoy Chattopadhyay - 9811325251

Tomy Alexander - 8056203469

Ashutosh Chandra - 9838190147