ISL 2025-26: Ritwik Kumar Das Scores Stoppage-Time Equaliser As Jamshedpur FC Hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant To 1-1 Draw

Ritwik Kumar Das heads in late equaliser as Jamshedpur FC snatch draw against Mohun Bagan | File Photo

Jamshedpur, Saturday, April 4, 2026: Substitute Ritwik Kumar Das scored a dramatic stoppage-time header as Jamshedpur FC fought back to hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League 2025-26 encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Both sides remained on 14 points from seven games after the result. Ritwik Kumar Das was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Team changes and match start

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle made two changes to his starting line-up, bringing in Lazar Ćirković and Vincy Barretto in place of Rei Tachikawa and Manvir Singh. Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Sergio Lobera, meanwhile, made three alterations from their outing against Mumbai City FC. Tom Aldred, Robson and Manvir Singh came into the starting XI, replacing Mehtab Singh, Dimitrios Petratos and Jason Cummings.

The match began at a lively tempo with Jamshedpur FC applying early pressure. The visitors, however, broke the deadlock in the 15th minute against the run of play with a moment of absolute brilliance.

Colaco’s stunning strike gives early lead

Subhasish Bose found Liston Colaco outside the penalty area, and the winger unleashed a dipping right-footed screamer that looped over the defence and hit the underside of the crossbar before finding the back of the net to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

The hosts responded with intensity, utilising the pace of Vincy Barretto and Mohammed Sanan on the wings, but lacked the final product in the attacking third.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant nearly doubled their advantage in the 35th minute when Liston Colaco set up Robson, whose shot flashed across the face of the goal, narrowly evading a sliding Jamie Maclaren.

Physical battle intensifies in second half

The physical battle intensified before the break, resulting in a yellow card for Alberto Rodríguez after a foul on Vincy Barretto. Jamshedpur FC continued to push for an equaliser in the second half but found it increasingly difficult to string passes together against a resolute defence.

The match saw a series of fierce challenges, including a head injury to Lazar Ćirković that prompted Owen Coyle to introduce fresh legs. As time ran out, both managers made crucial substitutions, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant bringing on Jason Cummings and Deepak Tangri to see out the game, while the hosts threw caution to the wind and brought on Ritwik Kumar Das in the 86th minute.

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Ritwik Kumar Das scores late equaliser

The persistence finally paid off deep into stoppage time. In the 95th minute, Raphaël Messi Bouli delivered a precise cross from the left flank into the box, where an unmarked Ritwik Kumar Das calmly headed the ball past a stranded Vishal Kaith to earn a point for Jamshedpur.