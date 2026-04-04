ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City FC Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run Against Odisha FC In Crucial Home Clash As Season Enters Decisive Phase

Mumbai City FC gear up for key ISL clash against Odisha FC aiming to continue unbeaten streak | X - @MumbaiCityFC

Mumbai, April 4: Mumbai City will return to action at the Mumbai Football Arena on 5th April as they take on Odisha FC, with the season entering a crucial phase. Currently unbeaten, the Islanders come into this match with a strong run of positive results, showing discipline and collective effort in all areas of the field.

Coach stresses consistency and momentum

With a crucial run of fixtures ahead, the focus now shifts to building momentum in what could be a defining phase of the season. Head Coach Petr Kratky emphasised the importance of approaching each game with consistency and intent, starting with the clash against Odisha FC.

“I believe the upcoming phase of the league will be crucial in deciding the season. We are focusing on bringing the right energy, staying consistent in our approach, and making sure we are fully ready to compete at a high level. The energy in training has been strong and we believe we can put in a strong performance,” he said.

The Head Coach also acknowledged the quality of the opposition and stressed the need for continued growth and control within games. “Odisha FC is strong in transition and dangerous from set-pieces. This season we have done well so far, but at the same time are focusing on being more dominant, controlling games, and improving our overall level,” he added.

He also reinforced the mindset needed to maintain the team’s unbeaten run. “There’s no room to relax at this stage. Every game matters and we must bring the same desire, energy, and focus if we want to achieve our goals this season,” he said.

Players highlight focus and team effort

Echoing the coach’s sentiments, defender Bijay Chhetri highlighted the collective mindset within the squad as they prepare for the challenge. “We are mentally ready and fully focused on the game ahead. For us, every match is like a final and we have to approach it with that level of intensity and commitment,” he said.

He also underlined the importance of teamwork in maintaining defensive consistency. “A clean sheet comes from the entire team and not just the defenders. Everyone contributes, and that collective effort is something we want to carry forward into the upcoming matches,” he added.

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Match details and broadcast information

Looking to strengthen their position at the top of the table, the Islanders are set to deliver another disciplined and positive performance at home. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 pm and will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed on FanCode. Live updates will be available on the club’s official X handle, @MumbaiCityFC.

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