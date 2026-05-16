ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Beat Odisha FC 3-2 In Dramatic Stoppage-Time Thriller

Punjab FC players celebrate after securing a dramatic late victory against Odisha FC in the ISL title race | File Photo

Margao, May 16: Punjab FC kept their title ambitions alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

Goals from Manglenthang Kipgen, Bede Osuji, and Dani Ramírez sealed a crucial win for the Shers, while Suhair VP and Kartik Hantal found the net for Odisha FC in a pulsating contest that came alive in the closing stages.

With this victory, Panagiotis Dilmperis’ side moved up to fourth place with 22 points from 12 matches, level on points with East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant ahead of their upcoming Kolkata Derby on Sunday.

Odisha FC, meanwhile, remained 12th with 10 points from 12 matches. Bede Osuji was named Player of the Match for his influential performance in attack.

Punjab dominate opening exchanges

Punjab dominated possession early on, moving the ball patiently across midfield through Samir Zeljković and Dani Ramírez. Effiong Nsungusi Jr. looked lively with his movement, though Odisha right-back Subham Bhattacharya stood firm to keep the early threats at bay.

The Shers came close to breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute when Nsungusi Jr. rose highest to meet a corner, only to see his header crash against the near post.

Despite controlling the tempo, Punjab found it difficult to break through Odisha’s well-marshalled defensive unit, anchored by defensive midfielders Edwin Vanspaul and Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Goalkeepers keep first half goalless

Bede Osuji was at the heart of Punjab’s attacking play and nearly created the opener midway through the half, weaving his way into the box before forcing a sharp save from goalkeeper Anuj Kumar.

Moments later, Anuj once again reacted quickly off his line to deny Osuji on a fast break.

Punjab continued to probe, with Shami Singamayum heading narrowly wide from a set-piece and Zeljković seeing a long-range effort blocked by captain Carlos Delgado.

The Juggernauts responded sporadically, with Rahul KP attempting to break forward, but clear-cut chances remained limited.

As the half progressed, both sides traded efforts from distance, with Khawlhring and Isak Vanlalruatfela trying their luck for Odisha, while Ramírez and Nsungusi Jr. went close for Punjab. However, Odisha’s disciplined shape ensured the teams went into the break level at 0-0.

Kipgen breaks deadlock after restart

Punjab resumed the second half with renewed purpose, stretching Odisha through the flanks. Osuji and Singamayum combined well, while Ramírez tested Anuj Kumar from distance.

Odisha, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the counter, with Rahul KP forcing Arshdeep Singh to rush off his line and clear a threatening move.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 69th minute. Substitute Manglenthang Kipgen, introduced to add attacking impetus, received a pass from Zeljković and struck from distance. The ball took an awkward bounce just in front of Anuj Kumar and nestled into the net, handing Punjab a deserved lead.

Odisha hit back immediately

Odisha responded almost immediately.

In the 71st minute, a cross from the right by Khawlhring found substitute striker Suhair VP, who capitalised on Bijoy V’s slip inside the box to slot home the equaliser from close range.

The game opened up thereafter, with both sides pushing for a winner.

Punjab continued to create chances, with Nsungusi Jr. missing narrowly with a header and then seeing another effort go wide. Odisha, too, remained resilient, with substitute Tejas Krishna making crucial blocks to keep the scores level.

Late drama seals Punjab victory

Punjab’s persistence paid off in the 89th minute.

From a well-worked corner, Kipgen delivered the ball into the box, Nsungusi Jr. flicked it on intelligently, and Bede Osuji was perfectly positioned to tap home from close range and restore the lead.

Four minutes later, the Shers added a decisive third. In stoppage time, Osuji turned provider, laying the ball off for Dani Ramírez, who unleashed a powerful left-footed strike into the near post to make it 3-1.

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T.G. Purushothaman’s side refused to relent and pulled one back deep into added time.

A swift attacking move saw Sanathoi Singh combine with Khawlhring, who squared the ball for substitute Kartik Hantal to finish clinically, setting up a tense finale.

However, Punjab held firm in the closing seconds to secure all three points in a thrilling encounter.