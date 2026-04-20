ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Beat Inter Kashi 3-0 In Clinical Win At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium In New Delhi

Punjab FC dominate Inter Kashi with a 3-0 victory in ISL clash at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium | File Photo

New Delhi, April 20: Punjab FC produced a clinical performance to defeat Inter Kashi 3-0 in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Punjab secure crucial three points

Samir Zeljković, Effiong Nsungusi Jr, and Bede Osuji scored for the Shers to secure three important points and move to 14 points from eight matches, consolidating seventh place. Inter Kashi, meanwhile, remain eighth with 11 points from nine matches. Zeljković was named the Player of the match.

Early dominance by Punjab FC

Punjab started on the front foot and looked sharp in the early exchanges, with Bede Osuji at the heart of their attacking play. Twice within the opening ten minutes, Osuji’s clever backheel flicks released Dani Ramírez inside the box, but Inter Kashi goalkeeper Lluis Tarrés reacted well on both occasions to deny the Spaniard.

The hosts continued to dominate possession, with Manglenthang Kipgen dictating play from midfield, while Effiong Nsungusi Jr and Osuji caused constant problems for Inter Kashi’s defence. Despite Punjab’s control, Inter Kashi threatened sporadically, with Tomba Singh and Narender Gahlot both going close from set-piece situations.

Zeljković opens scoring before half-time

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 37th minute following a well-worked move. Pramveer Singh won possession near the halfway line and initiated an attack down the left, finding Osuji, who quickly combined with Nsungusi Jr inside the box. After a brief tussle, Nsungusi regained control and squared the ball to Samir Zeljković, who calmly slotted home with his right foot to give Punjab a deserved lead.

Inter Kashi attempted to respond before the break, with Alfred Planas and Sergio Llamas combining well, but Arshdeep Singh remained composed in goal to ensure Punjab carried their advantage into half-time.

Punjab extend lead after restart

Punjab doubled their lead shortly after the restart in the 51st minute, capitalising on a costly midfield error. Dani Ramírez seized possession and surged into the box from the left, evading multiple defenders before cutting the ball back to Nsungusi Jr, who finished clinically from close range to make it 2-0.

The hosts maintained their intensity and control, pressing high and restricting Inter Kashi to limited opportunities. Pramveer and Bijoy V. were particularly impressive defensively, cutting out passing lanes and halting any potential counter-attacks.

Osuji seals emphatic victory

Punjab added a third goal in the 72nd minute when substitute Leon Augustine drove forward from the left and slipped a precise pass into the path of Osuji, who turned smartly inside the box and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike into the top corner, leaving Tarrés with no chance.

With a comfortable lead, Punjab managed the remainder of the game with composure, continuing to press high and maintain their defensive shape. Inter Kashi struggled to break through, resorting to long balls which were effectively dealt with by the hosts’ backline.

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Punjab nearly added a fourth late on, with Vinit Rai striking the woodwork in stoppage time, while Ranjeet Singh Pandre was denied in a one-on-one by a crucial defensive intervention.

At the final whistle, Punjab FC walked away with a convincing 3-0 win and three important points that keep them within touching distance of the top half, while Inter Kashi will look to regroup after a performance where they struggled to convert moments into meaningful chances.