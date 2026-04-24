ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City FC Face Bengaluru FC In Crucial Clash; Jamshedpur Host Chennaiyin FC

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC gear up for key ISL clash as Jamshedpur face Chennaiyin in evening fixture | File Photo

Bengaluru/Jamshedpur, April 24: Mumbai City FC will seek an immediate return to winning ways as they face Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League 2025–26 match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, April 25. The match will kick off at 17:00 IST.

Later in the evening, Jamshedpur FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, with kick-off at 19:30 IST.

Both fixtures will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru FC will aim to return to winning ways following a 3-3 draw against East Bengal FC.

Despite possessing proven attacking threats in Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri and Ashique Kuruniyan, the Blues face a stern examination against the league’s second-best defensive unit, with Mumbai City FC conceding just seven goals in nine matches. Currently on 15 points, a victory would take Bengaluru FC to 18, drawing them level with second-placed Mumbai City FC.

Head coach Pep Muñoz underscored the fixture’s significance within the broader title context.

“We are still in the race. If we get a good result, we’ll be right there. We can’t change past games, but we can control the performance. We’re facing a very strong team, built to win the league, with quality players and depth. But we are Bengaluru FC, and we’re playing at home. For me, this is a final. It’s my third week here, but tomorrow is a final. We’ve prepared with high motivation and intensity, focusing on improving the details that cost us points in recent games,” he said.

Defender Rahul Bheke, set to face his former club, adopted a measured outlook ahead of the contest.

“It’s my former team, but I approach it like any other match. I’ve faced them before, so there’s no added pressure. Of course, I’d like to get on the scoresheet, I haven’t scored this season, so hopefully tomorrow is the day,” he noted.

Mumbai City FC seek quick turnaround

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the campaign, going down 0-2 to FC Goa.

The Islanders will be acutely aware of the limited margin for error and will look for an immediate response to sustain pressure on Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who moved to the top of the table after defeating NorthEast United FC.

Head coach Petr Krátký highlighted both the contextual and tactical challenges of the fixture.

“Bengaluru are a very good team and are in strong form. It’s not easy to play there. The 5 pm kick-off means heat could be a factor, especially in the first half. We are preparing accordingly and making sure the team is ready to perform better than before,” he said.

Forward Vikram Partap Singh reinforced the importance of the encounter. “This game is like a final for us. We’re in a strong position and want to win the next few matches. We’ll give everything, and fan support will boost us even more,” he added.

With Lallianzuala Chhangte and Brandon Fernandes providing creative impetus and Jorge Pereyra Díaz leading the line, Mumbai City FC will expect a more incisive attacking display following their subdued outing against FC Goa.

A victory would take Mumbai City FC back to the top of the table with 21 points, displacing Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who would still have a game in hand.

Historically, Mumbai City FC hold an edge in this fixture, with nine wins from 18 meetings compared to Bengaluru FC’s eight, with one draw. The Islanders have outscored the Blues 31 goals to 26 across these encounters.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Jamshedpur FC will target a return to winning ways at home following a 0-2 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC, where Nihal Sudheesh and Vibin Mohanan scored. The Men of Steel have demonstrated defensive solidity, conceding just eight goals thus far, but have lacked attacking output, scoring only nine in as many matches.

Madih Talal is expected to return to the starting XI after featuring as a substitute in the previous match and will serve as the primary creative outlet, with Raphaël Messi Bouli leading the line. In team news, head coach Owen Coyle confirmed that Albino Gomes will start in goal, while Stephen Eze is likely suspended and Sourav Das will miss out due to injury.

Currently on 15 points, Jamshedpur FC can climb as high as second with a win, moving to 18, provided other results are favourable.

Coyle, former coach of the Marina Machans, acknowledged his familiarity with the opposition while maintaining a results-oriented focus. “It helps in understanding their players and strengths. They have very good players like Farukh Chaudhury, Irfan Yadwad and Daniel Chima Chukwu. But during the match, my only focus is to win for Jamshedpur. It will be good to see familiar faces, but both teams will be fully competitive,” he said.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes reflected on the team’s mindset ahead of the fixture. “The pressure is there, but it is good pressure. Everyone is working hard in training, and we need to bring that effort into the match to get a positive result,” he said.

Chennaiyin FC seek consistency

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, dropped crucial points after being held to a goalless draw by Mohammedan SC in their previous outing. With the Marina Machans yet to establish a consistent rhythm this season, head coach Clifford Miranda will be targeting a positive run of results, beginning with this fixture.

Despite possessing attacking options such as Irfan, Farukh and Daniel Chima Chukwu, goals have been scarce, with Chennaiyin FC scoring just six, which is the second-lowest tally in the league after Mohammedan SC’s four. Currently 10th with nine points, Chennaiyin FC can climb to eighth place with a win.

In Indian Super League head-to-head meetings, Chennaiyin FC hold a clear advantage over Jamshedpur FC, having won eight of their 16 encounters, while Jamshedpur FC have registered three victories, with five matches ending in draws. In terms of goals scored, Chennaiyin FC have netted 31 goals across these fixtures, compared to Jamshedpur FC’s 21.

Miranda delivered a candid assessment of recent performances and the challenge ahead. “In my opinion, the game against Inter Kashi was the worst game we have played this season. Until the 75th minute, we were not in our element, both in terms of attitude and in how we approached the match. We were slow with the ball, too predictable, and we could not match their energy. All they did was put man-to-man pressure in midfield and wait for their chances. Tomorrow, we expect a similar kind of game, but against a much better opponent. Jamshedpur can play direct; they are strong in the air, and at the same time, they have quality players who can play football. Their foreign players especially add quality, so that makes them a much more dangerous side,” he said.

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Forward Daniel Chima Chukwu, when asked about his role in the coach’s emphasis on tactical change, said, “It is not very different for me. The coach’s style of play is similar to what I experienced back in Europe, so I am comfortable with it. It is a style that suits me more compared to what I was used to before.”

For more information:

Abhoy Chattopadhyay – 9811325251

Tomy Alexander – 8056203469

Ashutosh Chandra – 9838190147