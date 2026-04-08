ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Host Mumbai City FC In Crucial Top-Of-The-Table Clash

Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC set for high-stakes ISL clash at JRD Tata Sports Complex | File Photo

Jamshedpur, Wednesday, April 8, 2026: The Indian Super League 2025–26 season resumes with a defining encounter at the top of the table, as Jamshedpur FC face Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday, April 9, 2026, with a kick-off slated for 19:30 IST. The match pits the league’s top contenders against each other as the race for the title intensifies.

Broadcast details

The fixture will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

Jamshedpur aim to capitalise on home advantage

Jamshedpur FC return to the Furnace, aiming to make full use of their home advantage and convert recent draws into victories. Under head coach Owen Coyle, the Men of Steel have proven remarkably resilient, most recently fighting back to hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 1-1 draw.

Currently sitting fourth with 14 points from seven games, a victory on Thursday would see them move level on points with Mumbai City at the top.

Head-to-head record and recent form

Jamshedpur FC have historically held the upper hand in this fixture. In their 16 previous ISL encounters, the Men of Steel boast eight victories compared to Mumbai City’s four, with four matches ending in draws. Their most recent clash in January 2025 saw Jamshedpur secure a commanding 3-0 away victory in Mumbai.

As Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle pointed out, these are two of the most dominant sides in recent regular-season history. “When the Shield became a 20-game format, only three teams have won it consistently – Mumbai, Mohun Bagan and ourselves,” Coyle stated.

“Winning the Shield proves you are the best over the season. Mumbai have shown that since 2020. They are top on merit. But when we are at our best, we believe we can win. That’s what we must focus on tomorrow.”

Reflecting on their recent home performances and the electric atmosphere at the Furnace, Coyle added, “We chased the game after an outstanding goal from Liston. We dominated the final period and scored a great goal. The atmosphere was sensational. Now we want to carry that momentum forward.”

Jamshedpur FC defender Lazar Ćirković expressed the team’s hunger to convert their recent draws into three points. “The last three games we didn’t win. We want to return to winning ways. It will be difficult, but we respect Mumbai. We work hard every day to get the result,” Ćirković noted.

When asked about their late comeback in the previous match, he added, “When you’re behind, getting a point is better than nothing. But we want wins. We are not fully satisfied.”

Mumbai City look to extend lead

Mumbai City FC arrive in Jamshedpur looking to extend their dominance at the top of the standings. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Odisha FC, the Islanders have amassed 17 points, with a crucial three-point cushion over the chasing pack.

Head coach Petr Kratky’s side has built their campaign on possession-based control and a resolute defence, spearheaded by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, who produced another spectacular point-blank save in their last outing.

Coaches and players speak ahead of clash

For Mumbai City FC, head coach Petr Kratky acknowledged the challenge of navigating a daunting stretch of the campaign.

“Our next six games are against top opposition, so every game will be difficult,” Kratky explained. “Jamshedpur are one of the strongest teams. But I’m confident in our team and the atmosphere. It will be a great challenge and we’re excited.”

Mumbai City FC midfielder Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung emphasised the collective effort required to secure a result on the road. “We’re professional players. The coach teaches us tactics daily,” Bawitlung shared.

“Everyone must have the mentality to contribute both in attack and defence. It’s all about balancing defensive duties with attacking contributions.”

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High-stakes encounter

With Mumbai City aiming to pull away at the top and Jamshedpur fighting to erase that deficit and claim a share of the lead, Thursday’s clash promises to play a pivotal role in the race for the league.