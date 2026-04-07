ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC Vs Inter Kashi FC Clash As Both Teams Eye Crucial Advantage In Chennai

Chennaiyin FC gear up to face Inter Kashi FC in a key ISL 2025-26 encounter with both teams tied on points | File Photo

Chennai, Tuesday, April 7, 2026: Chennaiyin FC will return to home turf to face Inter Kashi FC in Match 48 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 IST.

The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

Teams level on points ahead of key clash

Both sides head into the fixture level on five points and will be looking to create separation in the lower half of the standings.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Chennaiyin FC head coach Clifford Miranda emphasised the competitive nature of the league. “It’s always difficult to play any team in the league. All games are very close. No one is winning 4-0 or 5-0. The level is almost the same; it’s the moments that decide games,” he said.

Miranda wary of Inter Kashi’s approach

On the challenge posed by Inter Kashi, Miranda added, “I have worked with him (Inter Kashi head coach Antonio López Habas) before and understand his approach. His teams are very direct and aggressive. We need to stay focused from the first minute until the final whistle.”

Midfielder Maheson Singh expressed his determination to contribute more in attack. “I’ve been working hard in training, especially on finishing and creating chances. I had an opportunity in the last game but didn’t score, so I’m focused on improving and helping the team,” he said.

Inter Kashi eye consistency and crucial points

Inter Kashi head coach Antonio López Habas highlighted the importance of consistency. “Our objective is to continue our performances and secure our place in the league next season. For that, we must improve, avoid defeats, and aim to take all three points,” he said.

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Chennaiyin FC will look to utilise home advantage and attacking transitions, while Inter Kashi are expected to rely on a direct approach and counter-attacks.

With both teams level on points, Tuesday’s clash presents a valuable opportunity for either side to gain ground and secure a crucial victory.