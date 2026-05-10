ISL 2025-26: Kerala Blasters Stun Mohammedan SC 3-1 With Dominant Second Half; Extend Unbeaten Run To Five Matches

Kerala Blasters FC produced a dominant second-half display to secure a 3-1 victory against Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, extending their unbeaten run to five matches in Indian Super League 2025-26 on Sunday, May 10, 2026. |

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC produced a dominant second-half display to secure a 3-1 victory against Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, extending their unbeaten run to five matches in Indian Super League 2025-26 on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Goals from Francisco Feuillassier, Víctor Bertomeu and Sreekuttan M S ensured all three points for the hosts, after Mahitosh Roy had briefly put the visitors ahead. Feuillassier was named the Player of the Match for his influential performance.

The result sees Ashley Westwood side move up to eighth in the standings with 14 points from 12 matches, while Mohammedan SC remain rooted to the bottom with just three points from 11 games. Mehrajuddin Wadoo team’s fate now hinges on Chennaiyin FC’s result later today, with even a single point for the latter confirming Mohammedan relegation into the Indian Football League for next season.

Kerala Blasters began on the front foot, dominating possession and probing the Mohammedan defence from the outset. Midfielder Kévin Yoke was particularly influential down the left flank, repeatedly driving into attacking areas and creating opportunities.

The visitors, however, held firm early on, with goalkeeper Padam Chettri producing a string of impressive saves, including a sharp one-handed stop to deny Yoke’s header midway through the half.

Despite Kerala’s control, Mohammedan struck against the run of play in the 42nd minute. Mahitosh Roy won possession in midfield, surged forward and unleashed a powerful effort from almost 20 yards that flew into the top corner, giving the visitors a surprise lead.

The advantage was short-lived. Just two minutes later, Kerala responded through Feuillassier, who latched onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Yoke and finished calmly into the bottom corner to restore parity before the break.

Kerala Blasters resumed the second half with renewed intent, continuing to dictate the tempo. Their persistence paid off in the 58th minute when Yoke once again turned provider, delivering a precise cross for Bertomeu, who guided a composed header into the net to put the hosts ahead.

With momentum firmly on their side, Kerala continued to press for a third. Substitute Sreekuttan came close soon after, forcing a deflected effort onto the crossbar, while Mohammedan struggled to create meaningful chances at the other end.

The decisive moment arrived in the 74th minute when Kerala extended their lead. A well-worked move saw Feuillassier lift a clever ball into the box, where Sreekuttan was perfectly positioned to tap home and make it 3-1.

Mohammedan’s hopes of a comeback were effectively ended in the 86th minute when Amarjit Singh was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Reduced to ten men, the visitors found it increasingly difficult to break down a well-organised Kerala defence.

The hosts managed the closing stages comfortably, maintaining possession and controlling the pace of the game to see out the victory.