 Central Bank Of India Crushes Tata Power 5-0 In MFA Elite League; Ritwick Chand Nets Brace
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Central Bank Of India Crushes Tata Power 5-0 In MFA Elite League; Ritwick Chand Nets Brace

Central Bank of India produced a dominant display to defeat Tata Power SC 5-0 in the MFA Elite Division Corporate League at the Neville D’Souza Ground. Ritwick Chand starred with a brace, while Bijoy Lohar, Kaushik Zaid Wala and Huingam Hungyo added one goal each.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Sunday, May 10, 2026, 09:18 PM IST
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Central Bank Of India Crushes Tata Power 5-0 In MFA Elite League; Ritwick Chand Nets Brace |

Mumbai: Central Bank of India strong combined performance and charged to a convincing 5-0 win against Tata Power in MFA Elite Division Corporate League match played at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra.

The hero of Central Bank’s big win was striker Ritwick Chand who fired home two goals, while Bijoy Lohar, Kaushik Zaid Wala and Huingam Hungyo scored one goal each to round off the winning margin.

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Result: Central Bank of India 5 (Ritwick Chand 2, Bijoy Lohar, Kaushik Zaid Wala and Huingam Hungyo) beat Tata Power SC 0.

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