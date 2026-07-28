Ishan Kishan Tops India's T20I Run-Scoring Charts In 2026 As Left-Handed Batters Dominate The List | X

Mumbai, July 28: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan has emerged as the leading run-scorer for Team India in the T20 Internationals in 2026 as the list is dominated by left-handed batsmen. The list consists of four left-handed batsmen among the top five.

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Ishan Kishan has managed to score 812 runs in 23 innings in 2026 after his comeback to the team in the series against New Zealand ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ishan also had a good run in the T20 World Cup and managed to score 317 runs across nine innings and helped the team to lift the trophy. He has emerged as the highest run-getter for Team India in the shortest format so far.

Ishan Kishan's consistent performance has put him well ahead of the rest of the Indian batters in the T20I run charts.

As per the statistics available, Abhishek Sharma is the second on the list with 514 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of over 185. There is clear gap of around 300 runs between Ishan and Abhishek.

Shivam Dube follows with 488 runs in 20 innings at a strike rate of 171.83, while former Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has scored 484 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 161.33. He is the only right-handed batter in the list.

Another left-handed batsman Tilak Varma is at the fifth position with 462 runs in 19 innings at a strike rate of 148.07.

Ishan Kishan's standout performances have made him one of India's most important batsmen in T20Is in 2026. He is also currently the number one batsman in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings.

He claimed the top spot after his excellent run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and the following bilateral series as he overtook his teammate Abhishek Sharma who is now on the second spot in the rankings.